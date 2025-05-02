Illinois Man Sentenced in Heinous Hate Crime

An Illinois man received a 53-year prison sentence after being found guilty of the murder and severe assault of Palestinian Americans. Joseph Czuba, 73, carried out the brutal attack shortly after hostilities erupted between Israel and Hamas.

The murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and the attempted murder of his mother, Hanan Shaheen, marked one of the most shocking hate crime incidents in recent U.S. history, stemming from anti-Muslim sentiments.

This case is part of a disturbing trend of rising hate crimes, including recent attacks targeting both Palestinian and Jewish communities across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)