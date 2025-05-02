Left Menu

Guinea-Bissau PM's Adviser Arrested in Tenerife on Corruption Charges

Spanish police detained Mohamed Jamil Derbah, a special adviser to Guinea-Bissau's prime minister, on Tenerife for suspected corruption and drug trafficking. Derbah, with a controversial history, has been remanded in jail without bail. Nine arrests were made; the prime minister's office and Derbah remained unreachable for comments.

Spanish authorities have apprehended Mohamed Jamil Derbah, a special adviser to Guinea-Bissau's prime minister, on the island of Tenerife as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and drug trafficking connected with law enforcement personnel. According to official statements on Friday, the Lebanese-born Derbah was apprehended on Wednesday.

A Tenerife court has ordered Derbah, considered the alleged head of the criminal network, to remain in custody without bail. This arrest comes as part of a broader operation which saw the detention of nine individuals, including two retired police officers and one active-duty officer, as confirmed by a Spanish National Police spokesperson.

In a historical context, Derbah has been previously linked in 2001 to a fraud ring possibly associated with Lebanese militant groups and has a record of criminal activities under John Palmer's mentorship. Efforts to obtain comments from Derbah or Guinea-Bissau's prime minister's office remain unanswered.

