Israeli Strikes Intensify in Syria Amid Regional Tensions

Israeli military strikes hit near Damascus and Hama, Syria, late Friday, according to Syrian state news agency SANA. Specific details on the attacks were not released.

These repeated strikes serve as a warning to the new Islamist rulers in Syria, seen by Israel as a border threat. Although Israel has not confirmed these latest attacks, their army has previously targeted Syrian military infrastructure and bases.

Earlier in the day, Israel also targeted an area near the presidential palace in Damascus. This strike marks a significant escalation in Israel's military actions against Syria's new leadership. The Israeli government continues to justify such operations as protective measures for minority groups like the Druze and actions against Iranian military presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)