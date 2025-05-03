Tragic Incident in Bhiwandi: Mother and Daughters Found Hanging

A chilling discovery was made in Bhiwandi city when a 30-year-old woman and her three young daughters were found dead in their home. The bodies, discovered hanging from a ceiling fan, were found by the woman's husband early Saturday morning as he returned from his night job.

The tragedy has prompted local police to register a case of accidental death. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, considering potential scenarios including suicide or homicide.

Investigators are working to unravel the events leading up to the deaths, determining whether the woman acted alone or if foul play was involved in her daughters' deaths, before she took her own life.

(With inputs from agencies.)