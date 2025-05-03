Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Bhiwandi: Mother and Daughters Found Hanging

A 30-year-old woman and her three daughters were found hanging in their Bhiwandi home. The discovery was made by her husband after his night shift. Police have initiated an accidental death case and are exploring various angles to determine whether it was a suicide or homicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling discovery was made in Bhiwandi city when a 30-year-old woman and her three young daughters were found dead in their home. The bodies, discovered hanging from a ceiling fan, were found by the woman's husband early Saturday morning as he returned from his night job.

The tragedy has prompted local police to register a case of accidental death. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, considering potential scenarios including suicide or homicide.

Investigators are working to unravel the events leading up to the deaths, determining whether the woman acted alone or if foul play was involved in her daughters' deaths, before she took her own life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

