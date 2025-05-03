Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Revenue Department Overhaul in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the revenue department to streamline dispute resolution, digitise land records, and improve transparency. Emphasizing a tech-driven approach, he called for system redesigns, efficient case handling, and enhanced service delivery to foster public trust and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the state's revenue department, aiming to expedite dispute resolutions and digitization of land records to enhance governance transparency and investment appeal.

Adityanath called for a tech-driven, people-focused work culture. He instructed officials to finalize digitization efforts, specifically stressing urban land data's integration into the portal. He also advocated for a user-friendly revenue council portal and an efficient dashboard for comprehensive monitoring.

The Chief Minister emphasized automating transfer cases for swift justice and called for addressing inheritance disputes swiftly. He emphasized simplifying land-use change processes and urged quick resolution of pending 'khatauni,' Aadhaar, and farmer registry cases. Per Adityanath, the successful issuance of over 36 lakh documents highlights the system's current effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

