Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Revenue Department Overhaul in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the state's revenue department, aiming to expedite dispute resolutions and digitization of land records to enhance governance transparency and investment appeal.

Adityanath called for a tech-driven, people-focused work culture. He instructed officials to finalize digitization efforts, specifically stressing urban land data's integration into the portal. He also advocated for a user-friendly revenue council portal and an efficient dashboard for comprehensive monitoring.

The Chief Minister emphasized automating transfer cases for swift justice and called for addressing inheritance disputes swiftly. He emphasized simplifying land-use change processes and urged quick resolution of pending 'khatauni,' Aadhaar, and farmer registry cases. Per Adityanath, the successful issuance of over 36 lakh documents highlights the system's current effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)