Jharkhand's Bold Step: Health Coverage for Advocates

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren initiated a health insurance scheme for advocates, offering substantial coverage. Up to 14,937 advocates have enrolled. The government pays the annual premium, showcasing its commitment to societal welfare. Soren plans to further empower advocates with a law university.

Updated: 03-05-2025 16:56 IST
On Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren unveiled a revolutionary health insurance scheme specifically tailored for the state's advocates. This landmark initiative provides cashless medical treatment coverage, ensuring up to Rs 5 lakh for general sicknesses and up to Rs 10 lakh for critical health issues.

The scheme, which has seen the enrollment of 14,937 advocates and their families, aims to guarantee comprehensive healthcare access without financial burdens. Notably, the state government has committed to covering the entire annual premium of Rs 6,000, highlighting its dedication to social welfare.

Addressing the audience, Soren expressed his commitment to the state's development and countered criticisms of pandering to vote banks. He emphasized that genuine efforts will naturally attract public support. Soren further announced plans to establish one of the country's premier law universities in Jharkhand, aiming to transform its educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

