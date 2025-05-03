Empowering Village Mediators: A Step Towards Justice Harmonization

President Droupadi Murmu has called for legal empowerment of village mediators to enable local dispute resolutions and prevent these cases from reaching higher courts.

During the first mediation conference, the President highlighted the social but not legal empowerment of village mediators, which often results in disputes escalating beyond the grassroots level. Murmu stressed the necessity of creating a legal mechanism for village-level dispute settlements to cultivate harmony within communities.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal supported this initiative, with Khanna launching the Mediation Association of India. Meghwal emphasized the cultural roots of mediation in India, underscoring its significance as both a reform and collective responsibility.

