Water Wars: Punjab Skips Crucial BBMB Meeting Amid Water Sharing Dispute

The water-sharing conflict between Punjab and Haryana escalated as the Punjab government chose to skip a crucial meeting of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). This decision followed a central directive to release additional water to Haryana, raising tensions between the neighboring states.

The meeting, organized to discuss the modalities for providing Haryana with extra water, was marred by Punjab's absence. The state's water resources department requested an adjournment, citing an upcoming Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. Punjab's representatives also highlighted procedural discrepancies in the BBMB's notice issuance.

In Delhi, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level meeting supporting BBMB's decision to allocate 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. However, Punjab resisted, arguing that Haryana had already exceeded its water usage quota. The situation underscores long-standing disputes, including the contentious Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue.

