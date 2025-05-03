Left Menu

Aftermath Unfolds as Goa Temple Tragedy Sparks Swift Government Action

In response to a deadly stampede during a temple festival in Goa resulting in six deaths, the state government has transferred five senior officials. A fact-finding committee has been established to investigate the incident, with a report expected imminently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:30 IST
In an urgent response to a tragic stampede claiming six lives at a Goa temple festival, the state government swiftly transferred five high-ranking officials, including the North Goa collector.

These transfers aim to facilitate an unbiased inquiry into the incident, as announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Among those reassigned are District Collector Sneha Gitte and Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal.

A fact-finding committee, chaired by State Revenue Secretary Sandeep Jacques and featuring senior officials, has been tasked with analyzing the incident site and will report their findings imminently, keeping public transparency at the forefront.

