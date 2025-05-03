Aftermath Unfolds as Goa Temple Tragedy Sparks Swift Government Action
In response to a deadly stampede during a temple festival in Goa resulting in six deaths, the state government has transferred five senior officials. A fact-finding committee has been established to investigate the incident, with a report expected imminently.
- Country:
- India
In an urgent response to a tragic stampede claiming six lives at a Goa temple festival, the state government swiftly transferred five high-ranking officials, including the North Goa collector.
These transfers aim to facilitate an unbiased inquiry into the incident, as announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Among those reassigned are District Collector Sneha Gitte and Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal.
A fact-finding committee, chaired by State Revenue Secretary Sandeep Jacques and featuring senior officials, has been tasked with analyzing the incident site and will report their findings imminently, keeping public transparency at the forefront.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Government Allocates Rs 30 Crore for Pastors' Honoraria
Intel Report Clears Venezuelan Government of Tren de Aragua Ties
Uttar Pradesh Government Leaps into Action Amid Storm Crisis
Tur Procurement Surge: Government Steps Up to Stabilize Pulse Supply
Delhi Government's Monsoon Mission: A Waterlogging-Free Capital