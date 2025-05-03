Left Menu

Mediation: A Wiser Justice for Dispute Resolution

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna emphasized that mediation is a more holistic approach to justice compared to courtroom adjudication. Speaking at a national conference, he highlighted mediation's role in healing relationships and resolving disputes more humanely. Justice B R Gavai and other dignitaries stressed enhancing mediation practices in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna asserts that mediation represents a wiser form of justice than traditional courtroom adjudication, offering a more holistic solution to disputes. He shared these insights during a National Conference focused on the efficacy and reach of mediation.

Khanna highlighted that while court rulings often leave one party victorious and the other defeated, mediation can heal strained relationships and deliver solutions that are less traumatic and more humane. He noted that mediation addresses underlying dispute causes, unlike the often surface-level resolutions found in court.

Justice B R Gavai echoed this sentiment, emphasizing India's growing efforts to incorporate mediation into its legal framework as a key means of alternative dispute resolution. He called for expanding training programs and establishing a dedicated Mediation Association to further cultivate this approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

