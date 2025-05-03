Left Menu

Ethnic Tensions Persist: Kuki-Zo and Meitei Communities Demand Justice

Members of the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities held separate demonstrations in Delhi, marking two years since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur. Kuki-Zo protesters demanded a separate Union Territory, while Meitei protesters called for justice and rehabilitation. Both groups seek a long-term solution to ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities observed the second anniversary of ethnic violence in Manipur with separate demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Protesters highlighted unresolved demands and ongoing tensions.

The Kuki-Zo community, dressed in black, mourned those lost to the conflict and pressed for a separate Union Territory. Led by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum and the Kuki-Zo Women's Forum, they implored the government for safety and justice. Gladdy Vaipay Honjan, a Kuki-Zo activist, emphasized the community's prolonged suffering.

Conversely, the Meitei community, clad in white, sought justice and the safe return of displaced persons. Their demands included battling cross-border terrorism and dismantling buffer zones that divide communities. Protesters from both sides called for a sustainable resolution to alleviate the enduring ethnic strife in Manipur.

