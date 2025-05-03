Left Menu

Knife Attack Disrupts Wedding Celebration in Khatikheda

A groom, Laxmi Narayan, was attacked by youths with a knife during his wedding procession in Khatikheda village. The incident led to severe injuries and a police investigation. Both victim and assailants belong to the same community, but the motive remains unclear, and further inquiry is in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wedding in Khatikheda village turned violent when the groom, 25-year-old Laxmi Narayan, was attacked by a group of youths wielding a knife, according to local police statements issued on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night, disrupting the nuptial procession. Narayan was on horseback, leading the wedding party (or 'baratis') towards the bride's residence when assailant Vishnu Bairwa and others launched the knife attack. According to Suresh Kumar Meena, the Station House Officer at Deolimanji police station, Narayan was severely injured, collapsing from the mare to the ground. He is receiving treatment for critical injuries at a nearby hospital.

The police confirmed a commotion ensued, injuring some of the groom's family members. A case has been filed against Bairwa and his unidentified accomplices under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder. Both the victim and the attackers hail from the same community, although the reason behind the aggression is yet to be determined, said the SHO while confirming that the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

