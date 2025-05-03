Left Menu

Decades-Long Mystery: Untraceable Pakistani Nationals in India

Five Pakistani nationals registered in Farrukhabad, India, have been untraceable for decades. These individuals were last recorded between 1970 and 1980. In response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian authorities are increasing efforts to locate these individuals, although no leads have been found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed effort to track down Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian authorities have resurrected a decades-old case involving five untraceable Pakistanis in the Farrukhabad district. Registered in India between 1970 and 1980, these individuals, consisting of two men and three women, have been missing for nearly half a century.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi acknowledged the situation, affirming that government officials have been notified about the longstanding disappearance. The individuals in question include Khatun Begum, Abdul Saajish, Firoza, Babban Khan, and Mukhtar Jahan, none of whom were found after extensive searches and inquiries.

The issue resurfaced in light of heightened national security measures post-Pahalgam attack, compelling local intelligence and administrative units to reexamine old records in their quest for clues, though no trace of these Pakistani nationals has emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

