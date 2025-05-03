Cyber Romance Scam: Arrests in Faridabad Uncover Rs 1 Crore Fraud

In a major breakthrough, Faridabad Cyber Police have apprehended two individuals accused of executing a fraudulent scheme that resulted in a man's loss of over Rs 1 crore. The suspects, identified as Satyam and Raj Kapur, were allegedly involved in deceiving the victim by posing as stock market traders.

The arrest followed a complaint from a Faridabad resident who fell victim to the scam after a woman he met on a dating app convinced him to invest in a trading platform. When he tried to withdraw his funds, he was asked to pay an additional Rs 24 lakh.

Further investigation revealed that Raj Kapur facilitated illegal transactions by providing bank accounts while Satyam's account received Rs 10 lakh from the fraud. The suspects are currently in police custody as the probe continues.

