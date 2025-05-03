Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Call for Inclusive Development: Bridging Wayanad's Connectivity Divide

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges the government to address connectivity issues for tribal communities in Wayanad. Highlighting the limitations of current eligibility criteria under PMGSY-IV, she calls for more inclusive measures to facilitate healthcare, education, and employment access, bridging the gap of exclusion in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:21 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Call for Inclusive Development: Bridging Wayanad's Connectivity Divide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised concerns about pressing issues faced by tribal communities in Wayanad, highlighting the dire need for improved road connectivity and irrigation facilities.

In a letter to Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vadra stressed the importance of extending connectivity to over 3,200 tribal settlements in Wayanad under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV. She pointed out that current criteria, demanding a minimum population of 500 with over 50 percent Scheduled Tribes, unjustly exclude the majority of these settlements.

Vadra emphasized that road connectivity is a vital link for improving healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, and urged the government to prioritize the welfare of these communities by relaxing restrictive criteria. She called for equitable development to reach even the remotest corners of the nation, labeling connectivity as a psychological and social lifeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025