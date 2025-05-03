Stalin Challenges Governor's Power, Cites Supreme Court Verdict

In a recent address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a firm stand against the perceived overreach of governors in legislative processes, citing a Supreme Court verdict.

Stalin challenged Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's claim of parliamentary supremacy, questioning the authority of governors over legislative assemblies.

He underscored the importance of respecting state legislative power, labeling governors as 'rubber stamps' and called for clear boundaries on their roles.

