Stalin Challenges Governor's Power, Cites Supreme Court Verdict

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's assertion of parliamentary supremacy, questioning the role of governors over legislative assemblies. Referring to a Supreme Court ruling, Stalin argues against governors stalling bills, likening them to 'rubber stamps,' while advocating for state legislative authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a firm stand against the perceived overreach of governors in legislative processes, citing a Supreme Court verdict.

Stalin challenged Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's claim of parliamentary supremacy, questioning the authority of governors over legislative assemblies.

He underscored the importance of respecting state legislative power, labeling governors as 'rubber stamps' and called for clear boundaries on their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

