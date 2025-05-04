Left Menu

CRPF Trooper Challenges Dismissal Over Marriage with Pakistani Woman

Munir Ahmed, a CRPF trooper, was dismissed for allegedly concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman. Ahmed claims he had previously obtained permission and plans to challenge his dismissal in court. The situation arose amid tensions following a terrorist attack, impacting his wife's visa status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:08 IST
CRPF Trooper Challenges Dismissal Over Marriage with Pakistani Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Munir Ahmed, a trooper with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been dismissed from service due to allegations of hiding his marriage to a Pakistani national. This development arose during heightened diplomatic tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Ahmed argues that he had informed CRPF headquarters about his marriage and had followed the necessary procedures. He plans to contest the dismissal legally, asserting his right to have sought and obtained permission to marry the foreign national.

The controversy comes amidst diplomatic directives for Pakistani nationals to exit India, affecting Ahmed's wife, Minal Khan. The high court intervened, halting her deportation. Ahmed remains confident in the judicial process, hoping for justice regarding his termination from CRPF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025