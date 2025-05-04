CRPF Trooper Challenges Dismissal Over Marriage with Pakistani Woman
Munir Ahmed, a CRPF trooper, was dismissed for allegedly concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman. Ahmed claims he had previously obtained permission and plans to challenge his dismissal in court. The situation arose amid tensions following a terrorist attack, impacting his wife's visa status.
Munir Ahmed, a trooper with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been dismissed from service due to allegations of hiding his marriage to a Pakistani national. This development arose during heightened diplomatic tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Ahmed argues that he had informed CRPF headquarters about his marriage and had followed the necessary procedures. He plans to contest the dismissal legally, asserting his right to have sought and obtained permission to marry the foreign national.
The controversy comes amidst diplomatic directives for Pakistani nationals to exit India, affecting Ahmed's wife, Minal Khan. The high court intervened, halting her deportation. Ahmed remains confident in the judicial process, hoping for justice regarding his termination from CRPF.
(With inputs from agencies.)
