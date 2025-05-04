Sudan's Port Unrest: RSF Drone Offensive Marks New Conflict Front
The RSF launched a significant drone attack on a military air base near Port Sudan, marking the first such strike in the area. This escalates tensions as the Sudanese army strengthens defenses in vital regions. The ongoing conflict has led to colossal humanitarian crises and regional divisions.
In a dramatic escalation, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) executed a drone attack on a military air base near Port Sudan, a critical development in a conflict that has raged for two years. The Sudanese army confirmed the attack but reported no casualties.
This incident is a pivotal shift in the ongoing war, as Port Sudan, typically seen as a haven from the violence affecting central and northern regions, now finds itself on the frontlines. In response, the army has fortified key installations and restricted access to strategic sites, including the presidential palace and military headquarters.
The protracted conflict, ignited by a power struggle amid plans for a civilian government transition, has wreaked havoc across Sudan, particularly in Khartoum. Over 12 million people have been displaced, and widespread famine and ethnic violence have ensued, causing a dire humanitarian crisis deemed the worst by the United Nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
