Tragedy Strikes: Speeding Car Claims Three Young Lives in Bareilly

In a devastating incident in Bareilly district's Anandpur village on Saturday night, three teenage boys lost their lives while another sustained severe injuries when a speeding car hit them, authorities have confirmed.

The unfortunate victims, Mohit, Sachin, and Rohit, aged between 14 to 15, along with the seriously injured Sanjeev, all hailed from Bakaniya Dheerpur village. They were employed by a marriage band and were organizing equipment after a function in Fidai Pur when the tragedy occurred.

Following the collision, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police are actively searching for the suspect after recovering the damaged car nearby. Meanwhile, Sanjeev remains in critical condition, according to a police statement issued Sunday.

