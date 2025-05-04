Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Speeding Car Claims Three Young Lives in Bareilly

In Bareilly's Anandpur village, a speeding car fatally hit three teenage boys and severely injured another on Saturday night. The boys worked for a marriage band and were struck while organizing equipment. The driver fled the accident scene, leaving the police in search of him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Speeding Car Claims Three Young Lives in Bareilly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident in Bareilly district's Anandpur village on Saturday night, three teenage boys lost their lives while another sustained severe injuries when a speeding car hit them, authorities have confirmed.

The unfortunate victims, Mohit, Sachin, and Rohit, aged between 14 to 15, along with the seriously injured Sanjeev, all hailed from Bakaniya Dheerpur village. They were employed by a marriage band and were organizing equipment after a function in Fidai Pur when the tragedy occurred.

Following the collision, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police are actively searching for the suspect after recovering the damaged car nearby. Meanwhile, Sanjeev remains in critical condition, according to a police statement issued Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025