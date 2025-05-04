Shootout in the Kalesar: Timber Smugglers on the Run
Three timber smugglers opened fire on a forest department team in Kalesar forest, Yamunanagar. While the officials narrowly escaped harm, the suspects managed to flee, leaving behind evidence. Police are investigating the incident after recovering bullet shells and wood pieces from the crime scene.
In a daring encounter, a forest department team narrowly escaped harm when timber smugglers opened fire on them in the Kalesar forest near Pratapnagar, Yamunanagar district.
The confrontation occurred on Saturday night as the officials attempted to stop the illegal cutting of khair trees by the suspects. The forest department's inspector, Sandeep Kumar, reported that while the team was able to gather evidence including bullet shells and pieces of wood, the smugglers managed to evade capture.
Law enforcement continues to investigate the case, with a police team recovering additional materials at the scene on Sunday morning. A complaint has been filed at Pratapnagar police station, and efforts to track down the perpetrators are ongoing.
