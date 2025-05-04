Left Menu

Controversial Social Media Post Lands Uttar Pradesh Man in Jail

Faizan Khan from Uttar Pradesh was jailed for posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on social media. The comment is considered a serious offense under Indian law, promoting enmity and endangering national integrity. Police are investigating the case further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:39 IST
Faizan Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, Faizan Khan, a resident of Hasangarh village in Uttar Pradesh's Jalesar area, has been incarcerated for a social media post deemed inflammatory by authorities. Khan allegedly endorsed Pakistan with a 'Pakistan Zindabad' comment online.

Circle Officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh disclosed that Khan's action drew charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with accusations encompassing the promotion of enmity and compromising India's sovereignty. The police are pressing ahead with a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The case underscores the sensitive nature of expressions that might ignite regional tensions, with authorities taking a firm stance on such incendiary remarks. Singh noted that Khan was interrogated before his judicial custody was determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

