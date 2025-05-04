Left Menu

First-Time MLA Arrested in Historic Bribery Case by Rajasthan ACB

Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel was arrested by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe to drop questions in the state Assembly. The arrest marks the first time an MLA has been detained in a graft case by the ACB in Rajasthan.

In a historic move by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel was arrested on allegations of accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe. This marks the first instance of an MLA being apprehended in such a case by the ACB, according to Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda.

Patel, representing Banswara district's Bagidora constituency, allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore to drop questions related to mines in the Assembly. The deal was settled for Rs 2.5 crore, with Rs 1 lakh as initial payment. The ACB caught the MLA in Jaipur handling the cash during its operation.

The Bharat Adivasi Party is conducting an internal probe. Convenor and MP Rajkumar Roat hinted at potential action against Patel if implicated. The arrest has prompted questions and speculation, with concerns of political motives surfacing from BAP regarding BJP involvement.

