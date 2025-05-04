Left Menu

Deadly Affair: Unraveling the Gonda Murder Mystery

A woman and her partner were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband by slitting his throat in a village. The crime was reportedly fueled by an affair and resentment over the marriage. Seven individuals have been detained in connection with the murder, and further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:13 IST
A shocking murder case has unfolded in a quiet village as police arrested a woman and her partner for the alleged murder of her husband. The gruesome act involved slitting the victim's throat, police officials confirmed.

The victim, Harendra Verma, was allegedly murdered by his wife, Uma Devi, and her partner, Jitendra Verma, amid tensions stemming from an affair. The couple had been married for four years but had been together over the past year against Uma's wishes.

Police have detained seven individuals, including the primary suspects and their accomplices. Key evidence, such as six mobile phones, two motorcycles, and the murder weapon, has been recovered. The investigation into the motives and further affiliations of the accused continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

