Social Media Sparks Controversy Following Activist's Murder

A case has been registered against Akhilesh, linked to posting provocative social media content after Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's murder. The police cited incendiary Instagram posts that fuelled community tensions. The case is now with the Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.

A case has been lodged against an individual accused of sharing inflammatory content on social media in the aftermath of the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty.

According to a statement from the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, two Instagram profiles, 'VHP Bajrang Dal Ashoknagar' and 'Shankhanada', posted messages that allegedly incited communal animosity following Shetty's killing.

The incident has been registered at Urwa Police Station under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), with further investigation now handled by the Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station. The accused, identified as Akhilesh, 26, from Udupi, operated both accounts and is believed to have posted the controversial content that threatened community harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

