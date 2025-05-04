Left Menu

Chaos at Houston Party: Uninvited Guest Sparks Gunfire

A shooting at a Houston party left one dead and 13 injured after an uninvited guest was asked to leave. Gunfire broke out, resulting in a chaotic scene with victims treated nearby. Police are investigating and have detained several individuals but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:24 IST
Chaos at Houston Party: Uninvited Guest Sparks Gunfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A deadly incident unfolded in Houston early Sunday when a party turned violent, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured. Gunfire erupted after an uninvited guest was asked to leave, according to police reports.

Houston Police Department's Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu detailed the chaotic scene that began shortly before 1 a.m. Officers arriving on the scene heard shots being fired and encountered multiple wounded individuals outside the residence.

The Houston Fire Department promptly responded, treating victims near a local restaurant. Many victims suffered critical injuries, and several transported themselves to hospitals. As the investigation continues, the police have detained several individuals, though it is unclear if the shooter is among them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025