Chaos at Houston Party: Uninvited Guest Sparks Gunfire

A deadly incident unfolded in Houston early Sunday when a party turned violent, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured. Gunfire erupted after an uninvited guest was asked to leave, according to police reports.

Houston Police Department's Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu detailed the chaotic scene that began shortly before 1 a.m. Officers arriving on the scene heard shots being fired and encountered multiple wounded individuals outside the residence.

The Houston Fire Department promptly responded, treating victims near a local restaurant. Many victims suffered critical injuries, and several transported themselves to hospitals. As the investigation continues, the police have detained several individuals, though it is unclear if the shooter is among them.

