Priyanka Gandhi Applauds Caste Census Inclusion

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Wayanad, commended the Indian government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census. Her comments highlight ongoing public demand and the persistent advocacy by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka hopes for precise data collection during the census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:28 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has welcomed the Indian government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, aligning with robust public advocacy and the relentless efforts of her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka is visiting Wayanad, her constituency, for two days.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka noted that despite strong opposition from BJP, her brother took a firm stance on the issue since last year, even facing ridicule in Parliament. She attributed the government's decision to people's pressure nationwide.

The Congress leader expressed optimism that the program would be executed with precision, gathering accurate data for the caste survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

