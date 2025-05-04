Ferozepur Blackout Drill: Ensuring Preparedness Amid Rising Tensions

A blackout drill took place in the Ferozepur Cantonment area of Punjab, India, on Sunday evening, amidst escalated tensions with Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The exercise, conducted from 9 pm to 9:30 pm, was part of a routine preparedness action, according to local officials.

In preparation, the Ferozepur Cantonment Board had communicated with Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma to ensure security measures during the blackout. The operation aimed to enhance the region's readiness and effectiveness in enforcing blackout protocols amid potential wartime threats. Authorities emphasized the importance of community cooperation for the drill's success.

Deputy Commissioner Sharma reassured residents that the blackout was a standard exercise, urging them not to panic as the administration remains alert. Enhanced surveillance continues in the area, with police monitoring for anti-social activities. The Border Security Force has also increased border patrols, while Punjab Police has established checkpoints at strategic locations to assert control and maintain safety.

