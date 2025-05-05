Left Menu

New Zealand's Billion-Dollar Defence Boost: Revamping Maritime Helicopters

New Zealand has announced a NZ$2 billion allocation in its upcoming budget to replace its Defence Force’s outdated maritime helicopters amid rising global tensions. The government aims to boost defence spending to 2% of GDP by 2032-33, with continued investment planned for coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 03:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The New Zealand government has earmarked NZ$2 billion in its forthcoming budget to replace the Defence Force's aging maritime helicopters, acknowledging rising global tensions.

In addition to helicopter funding, the government plans to raise baseline spending by NZ$239 million annually for the Defence Force over the next four years, aiming for defence spending to reach 2% of GDP by 2032-33, said Minister of Defence Judith Collins.

The Defence Force, currently at just over 1% of GDP, will also see a NZ$9 billion boost in funding over the next four years, highlighting the need for modern equipment and effective national security measures amidst increasing global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

