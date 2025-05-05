Left Menu

Upgraded Arsenal: A New Era of India-Pakistan Tensions

India and Pakistan have significantly advanced their military capabilities, intensifying the risk of escalation in a potential conflict. Both countries have acquired new air defense systems and fighter jets since their 2019 clash. Experts warn that even limited conflicts could carry high escalation risks, despite nuclear weapons being unlikely to be used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed neighbors, have been enhancing their military arsenals since the 2019 standoff, raising fears of potential escalation even in limited conflicts, according to military experts.

India accuses Pakistan of backing a recent deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising severe retaliation. Meanwhile, Pakistan denies involvement but warns it will retaliate if provoked.

Military analysts suggest that while nuclear engagement remains unlikely, both countries have bolstered their air defense systems and acquired advanced fighter jets and missiles, hinting at heightened readiness for potential future clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

