Upgraded Arsenal: A New Era of India-Pakistan Tensions

India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed neighbors, have been enhancing their military arsenals since the 2019 standoff, raising fears of potential escalation even in limited conflicts, according to military experts.

India accuses Pakistan of backing a recent deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising severe retaliation. Meanwhile, Pakistan denies involvement but warns it will retaliate if provoked.

Military analysts suggest that while nuclear engagement remains unlikely, both countries have bolstered their air defense systems and acquired advanced fighter jets and missiles, hinting at heightened readiness for potential future clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)