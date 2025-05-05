The Kremlin has expressed disapproval over Germany's decision to label the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an 'extremist' group, asserting that such moves indicate a broader European trend of stifling dissenting voices. According to a statement released on Monday, the Kremlin argues that this classification highlights Europe's restrictive measures against forces and personalities that diverge from the mainstream political discourse.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially categorized the AfD as a threatening extremist entity that poses a risk to democratic processes. This decision permits the agency to intensify its scrutiny and supervision of the party. The AfD had notably finished in second place during February's federal elections, which underlined its growing influence.

While German authorities stress the necessity of this classification for maintaining democratic integrity, critics claim it may further polarize political debate and exacerbate existing tensions between Germany and Russia. The move draws attention to ongoing debates about free speech and political freedoms within Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)