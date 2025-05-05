Left Menu

Kremlin Criticizes Germany's Extremist Label on AfD

The Kremlin has criticized Germany for labeling the Alternative for Germany party as an 'extremist' entity, suggesting that it reflects Europe's restrictive stance against dissenting forces. This classification by Germany's domestic intelligence agency aims to enhance monitoring of the party that gained significant support in recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:18 IST
Kremlin Criticizes Germany's Extremist Label on AfD
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has expressed disapproval over Germany's decision to label the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an 'extremist' group, asserting that such moves indicate a broader European trend of stifling dissenting voices. According to a statement released on Monday, the Kremlin argues that this classification highlights Europe's restrictive measures against forces and personalities that diverge from the mainstream political discourse.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially categorized the AfD as a threatening extremist entity that poses a risk to democratic processes. This decision permits the agency to intensify its scrutiny and supervision of the party. The AfD had notably finished in second place during February's federal elections, which underlined its growing influence.

While German authorities stress the necessity of this classification for maintaining democratic integrity, critics claim it may further polarize political debate and exacerbate existing tensions between Germany and Russia. The move draws attention to ongoing debates about free speech and political freedoms within Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025