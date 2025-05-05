Urgent Call for Diplomatic Resolution as Skirmishes Erupt at Sea

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made a significant appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, pushing for an amicable settlement over tensions between Tamil Nadu fishermen and Sri Lanka.

The appeal follows reports that 24 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district were attacked in a series of mid-sea incidents last Friday in the Bay of Bengal.

Kalyan emphasized the necessity for India and Sri Lanka to engage in a constructive dialogue aimed at cooperation and resolution. The affected fishermen were reportedly assaulted by groups of Lankan nationals and subsequently hospitalized in Nagapattinam.

(With inputs from agencies.)