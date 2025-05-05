Urgent Call for Diplomatic Resolution as Skirmishes Erupt at Sea
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, urged the Ministry of External Affairs to mediate tensions after Tamil Nadu fishermen were attacked by Sri Lankan nationals. The incidents, affecting 24 fishermen, occurred in the Bay of Bengal, highlighting the need for diplomatic intervention to prevent further conflict.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made a significant appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, pushing for an amicable settlement over tensions between Tamil Nadu fishermen and Sri Lanka.
The appeal follows reports that 24 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district were attacked in a series of mid-sea incidents last Friday in the Bay of Bengal.
Kalyan emphasized the necessity for India and Sri Lanka to engage in a constructive dialogue aimed at cooperation and resolution. The affected fishermen were reportedly assaulted by groups of Lankan nationals and subsequently hospitalized in Nagapattinam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Progress and Challenges: The Indian Community's Rise in Singapore
Doping Scandal Shakes Indian Athletics: Coaches and Athletes in Hot Water
Contentious Jetty Sparks Heritage and Environmental Concerns Near Gateway of India
Vice President JD Vance's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Ties
India's Forex Reserves See Sixth Week of Growth, Hitting $677.835 Billion