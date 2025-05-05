Left Menu

Nepal Urges Diplomatic Efforts in Wake of Student's Mysterious Death

Nepal's Parliament has instructed the government to engage in diplomatic dialogue with India to investigate the death of Prinsa Sah, a student at KIIT in Odisha. Lawmakers emphasize ensuring the safety of Nepali students overseas. Sah's is the second death at the institute recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Parliament has issued a directive to the government, calling for diplomatic discussions with Indian officials to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of Nepali student Prinsa Sah at KIIT in Odisha.

This directive followed a ruling by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Devraj Ghimire, after the issue was raised in Parliament on Sunday. Ghimire stressed the importance of uncovering the facts related to the student's death.

Prinsa Sah, hailing from Parsa district, allegedly took her own life on May 1 at KIIT, marking the second such incident involving Nepalese students at the institute within recent months. There is a growing call for Nepal to establish policies that ensure the wellbeing of its students studying abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

