Tragedy Strikes: Dagestan Police Officers Killed in Deadly Shootout

In a tragic incident, three police officers were shot dead after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in Dagestan, Russia. The region's authorities reported that the attack occurred at around 1420 local time.

The officers belonged to a traffic police unit, and the local interior ministry confirmed one of the attackers was killed. The TASS state news agency provided this information.

Video footage on Telegram channels depicted the aftermath as alarmed bystanders witnessed the fatal scene. In recent months, Dagestan has been the focus of violent activities, including counter-terrorism operations against militants linked to ISIS.

