Tragedy Strikes: Dagestan Police Officers Killed in Deadly Shootout

Three police officers were killed in a shootout in Dagestan, Russia, after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. The attack targeted a traffic police unit, resulting in the death of one attacker. Dagestan has experienced several deadly attacks in recent years.

Updated: 05-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, three police officers were shot dead after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in Dagestan, Russia. The region's authorities reported that the attack occurred at around 1420 local time.

The officers belonged to a traffic police unit, and the local interior ministry confirmed one of the attackers was killed. The TASS state news agency provided this information.

Video footage on Telegram channels depicted the aftermath as alarmed bystanders witnessed the fatal scene. In recent months, Dagestan has been the focus of violent activities, including counter-terrorism operations against militants linked to ISIS.

