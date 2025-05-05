Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Video Conferencing for Terror Accused

The Delhi High Court has directed that Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and others be produced before courts via video conferencing. The decision seeks to address delays caused by their physical absence and ensure security and logistical practicality without excessive resource strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:20 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Video Conferencing for Terror Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has mandated that the co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, Yasin Bhatkal, along with three others involved in several terror cases, must be presented via video conferencing in court hearings. The court was responding to a plea regarding delayed proceedings due to their absence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) argued that transporting these high-risk prisoners required substantial security and financial resources. Meanwhile, the petitioners' counsels argued that non-production in courts was causing significant delays.

Justice Sanjeev Narula highlighted the necessity for courtroom security and resource practicality, stating that video conferencing should be utilized unless their physical presence is deemed essential by trial courts. The court's decision aims to streamline trials while easing the burden on institutional resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025