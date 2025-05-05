Delhi High Court Upholds Video Conferencing for Terror Accused

The Delhi High Court has mandated that the co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, Yasin Bhatkal, along with three others involved in several terror cases, must be presented via video conferencing in court hearings. The court was responding to a plea regarding delayed proceedings due to their absence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) argued that transporting these high-risk prisoners required substantial security and financial resources. Meanwhile, the petitioners' counsels argued that non-production in courts was causing significant delays.

Justice Sanjeev Narula highlighted the necessity for courtroom security and resource practicality, stating that video conferencing should be utilized unless their physical presence is deemed essential by trial courts. The court's decision aims to streamline trials while easing the burden on institutional resources.

