Unveiling the Forgotten History of Article 15(4) and the First Amendment

Jairam Ramesh highlights the historical significance of Article 15(4) incorporated by the First Amendment, emphasizing its role in enabling reservations for backward classes and protecting land reform laws. The Congress currently demands lifting the 50% reservation cap and a caste survey, linking back to this historical context.

In a revealing throwback, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has shed light on the historical underpinnings of Article 15(4), integrated into India's Constitution through the First Amendment. This pivotal amendment also introduced the Ninth Schedule, a move designed to shield land reform laws from judicial interference.

Ramesh's remarks coincide with the Congress's vigorous push to remove the 50% cap on reservations, advocating a constitutional amendment to this effect. He recalls how the First Amendment's history is now largely forgotten, highlighting that the Bill's Select Committee was chaired by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and counted stalwarts like C Rajagopalachari and Dr. B R Ambedkar among its members.

The need for Article 15(4) arose after the Supreme Court invalidated reservations in the State of Madras versus Champakam Dorairajan case in 1951, a crucial juncture expounded by Ramesh. This amendment empowered the State to make special provisions for socially and educationally backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

