Deadly Ambush in Dagestan: Police Officers Targeted in Broad Daylight

In a shocking attack in Dagestan, southern Russia, three police officers lost their lives and at least four individuals sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire. The incident occurred in Makhachkala, the regional capital, on Monday afternoon as traffic officers tried to intercept the assailants' vehicle.

Sergei Melikov, the regional leader, confirmed that two shooters were killed in the exchange of gunfire, while others managed to flee. Some of the perpetrators have been identified, but the exact number involved remains unclear. The attack took place at 1420 local time (1120 GMT), as detailed by the interior ministry.

Video evidence shows a disturbing scene with bodies lying on a city street near a police vehicle, highlighting the chaos that ensued. The area has been prone to attacks, with a history of violence, including a recent incident in March involving ISIS militants. Authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the latest attack, seeking to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)