Left Menu

Deadly Ambush in Dagestan: Police Officers Targeted in Broad Daylight

In Dagestan, southern Russia, three police officers died and four others were injured in a gunfire attack by armed assailants. The violent incident occurred in Makhachkala as traffic officers attempted to stop the assailants' vehicle. Authorities have initiated an investigation, and some perpetrators have been apprehended and identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:11 IST
Deadly Ambush in Dagestan: Police Officers Targeted in Broad Daylight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking attack in Dagestan, southern Russia, three police officers lost their lives and at least four individuals sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire. The incident occurred in Makhachkala, the regional capital, on Monday afternoon as traffic officers tried to intercept the assailants' vehicle.

Sergei Melikov, the regional leader, confirmed that two shooters were killed in the exchange of gunfire, while others managed to flee. Some of the perpetrators have been identified, but the exact number involved remains unclear. The attack took place at 1420 local time (1120 GMT), as detailed by the interior ministry.

Video evidence shows a disturbing scene with bodies lying on a city street near a police vehicle, highlighting the chaos that ensued. The area has been prone to attacks, with a history of violence, including a recent incident in March involving ISIS militants. Authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the latest attack, seeking to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025