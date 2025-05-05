Congress Seeks Expedited Termination of Rajasthan BJP MLA's Membership

A Congress delegation led by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasara visited the Rajasthan Assembly, pressing for the termination of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's membership due to a judicial ruling.

The delegates presented the high court order, advocating Meena's disqualification from May 1 and ineligibility for elections for six years, aligning with legal frameworks.

The Rajasthan High Court recently upheld a lower court's decision to sentence Meena to three years for threatening behavior in a two-decade-old case, which he is contesting in the Supreme Court.

Following the meeting, Dotasra stated the necessity for consistent legal treatment, referencing the swift action against Rahul Gandhi, and urging similar urgency in Meena's case.

