Controversial Arrest: Hindu Leader Faces Charges in High-Profile Murder Case

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader in Bangladesh, has been arrested in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif. His detention stirred protests across the country. The case has raised significant legal and public interest, leading to multiple legal proceedings and appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:21 IST
Chinmoy Krishna Das
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, a Bangladesh court has ordered the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in relation to the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif. The lawyer was brutally killed outside Chattogram court last November, sparking widespread unrest.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, was initially detained in late November for alleged sedition related to defaming the national flag. His arrest provoked significant protests, particularly after the violent death of Alif during demonstrations.

The legal saga continues as a High Court ordered Das' release on bail, a decision later stayed by the Appellate Division's chamber judge. This high-profile case remains under intense public and judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

