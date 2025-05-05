Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Denies Allegations of Misusing Sacred Wood

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed allegations of using sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath temple for idols in Digha as baseless and politically motivated. She criticized attacks on Bengali-speaking workers in Odisha, urging cooperation between states to prevent such incidents and expressing concern for migrant worker safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:26 IST
Mamata Banerjee Denies Allegations of Misusing Sacred Wood
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently denied allegations on Monday that sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath temple was used for idols in the newly constructed temple in Digha. Speaking in Murshidabad, Banerjee called the accusations baseless and politically motivated attempts to discredit her administration.

Banerjee responded sharply to critics, emphasizing that her government has no reason to resort to using stolen wood, and urged attention to what she described as false claims. She also expressed serious concern over reports of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha, highlighting the need for inter-state cooperation to prevent such incidents.

In defending the Digha temple project, which aims to be a major religious and tourism hub, Banerjee questioned why there was hostility toward establishing a Jagannath temple in West Bengal. She condemned any violence against Bengali speakers in other states, emphasizing the cultural ties and cooperation between Bengal and Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025