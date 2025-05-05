Mamata Banerjee Denies Allegations of Misusing Sacred Wood
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed allegations of using sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath temple for idols in Digha as baseless and politically motivated. She criticized attacks on Bengali-speaking workers in Odisha, urging cooperation between states to prevent such incidents and expressing concern for migrant worker safety.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently denied allegations on Monday that sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath temple was used for idols in the newly constructed temple in Digha. Speaking in Murshidabad, Banerjee called the accusations baseless and politically motivated attempts to discredit her administration.
Banerjee responded sharply to critics, emphasizing that her government has no reason to resort to using stolen wood, and urged attention to what she described as false claims. She also expressed serious concern over reports of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha, highlighting the need for inter-state cooperation to prevent such incidents.
In defending the Digha temple project, which aims to be a major religious and tourism hub, Banerjee questioned why there was hostility toward establishing a Jagannath temple in West Bengal. She condemned any violence against Bengali speakers in other states, emphasizing the cultural ties and cooperation between Bengal and Odisha.
