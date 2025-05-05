Left Menu

Trump Offers Cash Incentives for Voluntary Deportation

The Trump administration proposes to pay $1,000 to undocumented immigrants who voluntarily return to their home countries. This initiative, part of a broader deportation agenda, includes travel assistance and prioritization relief for those using the CBP Home app. The administration seeks increased resources from Congress to enforce immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:27 IST
The Trump administration is offering financial incentives to undocumented immigrants in the United States who choose to self-deport. Those who voluntarily return to their home countries stand to receive $1,000, as part of the broader deportation strategy spearheaded by the administration.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it will also provide travel assistance to those utilizing these incentives. Furthermore, immigrants who use the CBP Home app to inform the government of their departure plans may be deprioritized for detention by immigration enforcement.

President Trump's focus on immigration enforcement has been central to his political agenda, driving significant policy reforms. However, these efforts require substantial resources, prompting the administration to seek additional funding from Congress while encouraging illegal immigrants to depart on their own.

(With inputs from agencies.)

