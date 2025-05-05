Decades-Old Corruption Case: Chhattisgarh Files Charges Against Retired Officer

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh Police has filed a chargesheet in Bilaspur district court against 82-year-old retired officer DD Bhutada, implicating him in a disproportionate assets case dating back to 1995. The chargesheet followed years of investigation by EOW officers.

DD Bhutada, while serving as the Joint Director of the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation in Bhopal, was discovered to have accumulated assets valued at three times his known income. A raid on September 13, 1995, uncovered his ownership of a rice mill and several parcels of land in Bilaspur. Authorities also seized gold, silver, Rs 5 lakh in cash, and other assets.

Initially registered by the EOW in Bhopal, the case was later transferred to EOW Raipur for further investigation. Chhattisgarh, previously part of Madhya Pradesh, became a separate state on November 1, 2000.

