Left Menu

India Ramps Up Civil Defence Drills Amid Rising Pakistan Tensions

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, India's Union Home Ministry has directed states to conduct mock drills on May 7. The exercises aim to enhance readiness and civil defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories, with participation from various community groups and defence bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:30 IST
India Ramps Up Civil Defence Drills Amid Rising Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid increasing tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union Home Ministry has directed all states to conduct mock drills on May 7. These drills are part of a broader strategy to prepare civil defence systems across the nation for potential 'hostile attacks.'

Measures include the activation of air raid warning systems, training civilians in civil defence, blackout provisions, and updating evacuation plans. The initiative aims to ensure that all 244 Civil Defence Districts in the country are optimally prepared to respond to new and complex geopolitical threats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to the April 22 attack leaving 26 civilians dead, has pledged vigorous action. High-level meetings continue as India devises counterstrategies, with a promise to pursue the perpetrators relentlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025