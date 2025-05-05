India Ramps Up Civil Defence Drills Amid Rising Pakistan Tensions

Amid increasing tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union Home Ministry has directed all states to conduct mock drills on May 7. These drills are part of a broader strategy to prepare civil defence systems across the nation for potential 'hostile attacks.'

Measures include the activation of air raid warning systems, training civilians in civil defence, blackout provisions, and updating evacuation plans. The initiative aims to ensure that all 244 Civil Defence Districts in the country are optimally prepared to respond to new and complex geopolitical threats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to the April 22 attack leaving 26 civilians dead, has pledged vigorous action. High-level meetings continue as India devises counterstrategies, with a promise to pursue the perpetrators relentlessly.

