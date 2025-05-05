Arrest in Social Media Hate Speech Against Karnataka CM

A youth named Sampath Salian has been arrested after he allegedly posted a provocative message on Instagram targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The message, inciting communal disharmony, was widely condemned.

Salian, who worked at the Home Guard office in Bengaluru, was accused of suggesting that the assassination of CM Siddaramaiah would bring peace to Hindus. Following a complaint by Suraj Kukkundoor from Karkala, local authorities swiftly registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing public mischief.

After tracing Salian to his location in Bengaluru, police took him into custody on Monday. He was subsequently produced before a local court and has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)