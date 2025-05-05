Left Menu

Water Woes: Punjab's AAP Criticizes Congress Over Historical Rights

The ruling AAP in Punjab blames previous Congress governments for mishandling water-sharing agreements, specifically targeting historical decisions like the Ravi-Beas agreement and construction of Nangal dam. Highlighting resource exploitation, AAP demands an apology and resolves that Punjab will not share water with Haryana, gaining bipartisan support.

Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP government in Punjab has come down hard on past Congress administrations, accusing them of making grave errors in water-sharing arrangements that have left the state in a precarious position. With Punjab's water reserves dwindling, the ruling party is demanding accountability and an official apology.

Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond has highlighted historical decisions like the 1955 Ravi-Beas agreement and the construction of the Nangal dam—decisions he argues have unfairly diverted resources away from Punjab and contravened riparian laws. AAP claims that these decisions, made when Congress was in power, were detrimental to Punjab's water rights.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and other party leaders have also criticized the central government's policies, including reduced borrowing limits and repealed farm laws. The Punjab assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to retain all its water resources, even as BJP legislators show solidarity with the state's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

