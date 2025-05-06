Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemeni Port Amid Rising Missile Threats

The Israeli military executed airstrikes targeting Hodeidah Port in Yemen on Monday, following a missile launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis that landed near Israel's principal airport.

Around 21 people were injured during the attack, as confirmed by the Houthi-run health ministry spokesman, Anees al-Asbahi. The port and nearby areas witnessed extensive damage, with operations grinding to a halt.

The port is a critical hub for Yemen's imports, handling 80% of the nation's food supplies. The strikes were a counteraction to frequent Houthi attacks on Israel, involving surface-to-surface missiles and drones.

