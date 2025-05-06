Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemeni Port Amid Rising Missile Threats

The Israeli military launched airstrikes on Hodeidah Port, Yemen, after a Houthi-fired missile hit near Israel's main airport. The strikes injured 21 and significantly damaged port facilities. The conflict is part of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, with the Houthis supporting Palestinians.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military executed airstrikes targeting Hodeidah Port in Yemen on Monday, following a missile launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis that landed near Israel's principal airport.

Around 21 people were injured during the attack, as confirmed by the Houthi-run health ministry spokesman, Anees al-Asbahi. The port and nearby areas witnessed extensive damage, with operations grinding to a halt.

The port is a critical hub for Yemen's imports, handling 80% of the nation's food supplies. The strikes were a counteraction to frequent Houthi attacks on Israel, involving surface-to-surface missiles and drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

