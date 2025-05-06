Federal Court Blocks Trump's Bid to Revoke Migrant Protections
A federal appeals court rejected a request from President Trump's administration to revoke temporary legal status for thousands of migrants. The Boston-based 1st Circuit Court denied a move to end a two-year parole granted under President Joe Biden. The decision highlights ongoing tension over immigration policies.
The federal appeals court in Boston dealt a significant blow to President Trump's immigration agenda on Monday, rejecting his administration's effort to rescind temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans residing in the U.S.
This decision follows a lawsuit from immigrant rights advocates contesting the Department of Homeland Security's actions to halt Biden-era parole programs. Trump's administration sought to expedite deportations, reversing policies allowing migrants temporary stay and work rights.
In April, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani blocked the DHS's decision, citing the lack of individual assessments for revoking migrants' privileges, emphasizing the need for case-by-case reviews.
(With inputs from agencies.)
