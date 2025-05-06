Federal Court Blocks Trump's Bid to Revoke Migrant Protections

The federal appeals court in Boston dealt a significant blow to President Trump's immigration agenda on Monday, rejecting his administration's effort to rescind temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans residing in the U.S.

This decision follows a lawsuit from immigrant rights advocates contesting the Department of Homeland Security's actions to halt Biden-era parole programs. Trump's administration sought to expedite deportations, reversing policies allowing migrants temporary stay and work rights.

In April, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani blocked the DHS's decision, citing the lack of individual assessments for revoking migrants' privileges, emphasizing the need for case-by-case reviews.

