Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal
In a tragic incident off the coast of California, at least three people died and seven, including two children, went missing after a small boat, suspected in a migrant smuggling attempt, capsized. The Coast Guard and other authorities continue their search for the missing in rough ocean conditions.
At least three individuals lost their lives while seven others, including two minors, remain unaccounted for after a small boat overturned in turbulent seas near San Diego, suspected of being part of a migrant smuggling operation, according to U.S. officials.
The Coast Guard has launched an extensive search, deploying a cutter, an emergency boat, and a helicopter, in a bid to locate the missing individuals, while authorities detained two suspected smugglers who were found on a nearby beach.
This tragic event underscores the perilous nature of maritime smuggling, particularly in dangerous ocean conditions, as reiterated by Shawn Gibson of Homeland Security Investigations. The incident is part of a larger pattern of illegal cross-border maritime activities tracked by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy Successfully Completes Major Refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship
Indian Navy Completes Major Refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship Huravee
Indian Coast Guard Seizes Tendu Leaves in Big Anti-Narcotics Operation
Indian Coast Guard's Anti-Poaching Victory: 150 kg of Sea Cucumbers Seized
Dramatic Sea Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Injured Fisherman