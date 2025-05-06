Left Menu

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

In a tragic incident off the coast of California, at least three people died and seven, including two children, went missing after a small boat, suspected in a migrant smuggling attempt, capsized. The Coast Guard and other authorities continue their search for the missing in rough ocean conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 06:11 IST
At least three individuals lost their lives while seven others, including two minors, remain unaccounted for after a small boat overturned in turbulent seas near San Diego, suspected of being part of a migrant smuggling operation, according to U.S. officials.

The Coast Guard has launched an extensive search, deploying a cutter, an emergency boat, and a helicopter, in a bid to locate the missing individuals, while authorities detained two suspected smugglers who were found on a nearby beach.

This tragic event underscores the perilous nature of maritime smuggling, particularly in dangerous ocean conditions, as reiterated by Shawn Gibson of Homeland Security Investigations. The incident is part of a larger pattern of illegal cross-border maritime activities tracked by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

