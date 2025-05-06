Pentagon Shake-Up: Hegseth's Bold Moves Reshape U.S. Military Leadership
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a significant reduction in the number of four-star officers in the military. This strategic move aligns with President Trump's national security agenda, aiming for efficiency by cutting senior military positions. The plan has garnered skepticism and concern over potential impacts on military effectiveness.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is implementing sweeping changes within the Pentagon, committing to a 20% reduction in four-star officers. This restructuring aims to enhance military efficiency and is a continuation of President Trump's national security objectives, which include dismantling diversity initiatives Hegseth deems discriminatory.
In a memo, initially disclosed by Reuters, Hegseth detailed further cuts in general officers, underscoring his belief that a leaner leadership could enhance strategic readiness. The decisions have sparked debate, with Senator Jack Reed criticizing the lack of analytical basis for these personnel changes, warning of the potential to impede military capabilities.
Hegseth's reforms extend beyond uniformed ranks, with recent dismissals of top civilian aides linked to a leak investigation. These actions highlight Hegseth's swift approach in reshaping Pentagon leadership amid ongoing reviews of its global operations and command structures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin Satisfied with U.S. Stance on Ukraine NATO Membership
Kremlin Relieved by U.S. Stance Against Ukraine's NATO Membership
Kremlin Seeks Peace Satisfaction from NATO Exclusion for Ukraine
Ajit Pawar Welcomes New Members to NCP, Promises Non-Discriminatory Approach
Spain to Boost Defence Budget Significantly Amid NATO Pressure