Kharge Calls for Caste Census and Reservation Reforms in Letter to PM Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the Telangana model for the caste survey while urging the removal of the 50% cap on reservations. He also called for the immediate implementation of Article 15(5), which allows reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in private educational institutions.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Kharge emphasized the importance of convening a dialogue with all political parties to discuss the caste census issue. He stated that such a census should not be regarded as divisive, as it aims to uphold the rights of backwards, oppressed, and marginalized communities.

Kharge asserted that the caste census is vital for ensuring social and economic justice, as promised in the Constitution's Preamble. In a demonstration of unity, he referenced the country's collective response to recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, highlighting the nation's resilience. The letter from May 5 was shared by Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, highlighting the urgency of addressing these issues amid the nation's ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)