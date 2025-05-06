Supreme Court Reinstates CPI(M) Leader A Raja's Election Win

The Supreme Court has nullified a decision by the Kerala High Court that cancelled the election of CPI(M) leader A Raja from the Devikulam Assembly constituency, Idukki district. The original ruling had been contested due to questions surrounding Raja's eligibility for the seat.

A bench consisting of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra delivered the decision in Raja’s favor, dismissing the March 23, 2023, Kerala High Court order that had annulled his election. This allows Raja to maintain his position in the legislative assembly, along with associated benefits.

The electoral dispute centered around an accusation by Congress leader D Kumar, alleging Raja was ineligible for the Scheduled Caste reserved seat due to his religious background. Raja defended his candidacy, asserting his Hindu Parayan heritage and presenting official documents to support his eligibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)