Supreme Court Reinstates CPI(M) Leader A Raja's Election Win

The Supreme Court overturned a Kerala High Court judgement that invalidated CPI(M) leader A Raja's election from Devikulam Assembly seat. The court ruled in Raja's favor, allowing him to retain his legislative seat. Allegations involved disputes over caste identity and eligibility for the reserved seat election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:29 IST
Supreme Court Reinstates CPI(M) Leader A Raja's Election Win
  • India

The Supreme Court has nullified a decision by the Kerala High Court that cancelled the election of CPI(M) leader A Raja from the Devikulam Assembly constituency, Idukki district. The original ruling had been contested due to questions surrounding Raja's eligibility for the seat.

A bench consisting of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra delivered the decision in Raja’s favor, dismissing the March 23, 2023, Kerala High Court order that had annulled his election. This allows Raja to maintain his position in the legislative assembly, along with associated benefits.

The electoral dispute centered around an accusation by Congress leader D Kumar, alleging Raja was ineligible for the Scheduled Caste reserved seat due to his religious background. Raja defended his candidacy, asserting his Hindu Parayan heritage and presenting official documents to support his eligibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

